Brokers Offer Predictions for Trican Well Service Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.46.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$4.23 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$3.06 and a 1 year high of C$5.33. The firm has a market cap of C$863.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of C$254.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.57 million.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

