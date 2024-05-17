Brokers Set Expectations for DURECT Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for DURECT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRRX. StockNews.com lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DURECT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

DURECT Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $29.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 305.09%.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 144.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 121,930 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DURECT by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 11.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

