Brown & Brown, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Brown & Brown in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.30.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

