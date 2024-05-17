BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL) Insider Mark Robinson Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.30 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of A$12,600.00 ($8,344.37).

Mark Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Mark Robinson purchased 4,979 shares of BSP Financial Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.21 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of A$30,934.53 ($20,486.44).

On Monday, May 6th, Mark Robinson acquired 1,100 shares of BSP Financial Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.95 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of A$6,545.00 ($4,334.44).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. BSP Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

About BSP Financial Group

BSP Financial Group Limited provides commercial banking and finance services to individual and corporate customers in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Fiji, the Cook Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Cambodia, and Laos. The company's products and services include transaction, saving, solicitor's trust, foreign currency, and business cheque accounts, as well as term deposits; personal, home, personal asset, student, bridging, tailored business, commercial and residential property investment, construction development, and seasonal finance loans; debit and credit cards; SME business loans; overdraft, asset financing, insurance premium funding, prioritized loan processing, safety deposit box, and electronic and mobile banking services; and online business banking services.

