Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Position Decreased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,988 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Cable One worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 27.7% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 41.2% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Cable One by 386.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.83.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $5.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,430. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.65. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $369.13 and a one year high of $749.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.62 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

