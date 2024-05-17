Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $320.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

Shares of CDNS opened at $288.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $202.08 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at $18,488,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,798 shares of company stock worth $32,816,684 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

