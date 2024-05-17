Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 993,600 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of CDRE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. 185,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,387. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cadre has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadre will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDRE

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,250,000 after purchasing an additional 621,116 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadre by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 206,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cadre by 32.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 113,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 127.5% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 145,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.