Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Acquires C$2,905,000.00 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin purchased 700,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$2,905,000.00.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Calfrac Well Services stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.04. 4,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,187. The firm has a market cap of C$346.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.58. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.74 and a 12-month high of C$6.20.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.08). Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of C$421.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$402.50 million. Research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.6198473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

