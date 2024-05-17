Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $31.44. 213,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,010. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. Calix has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,852,000 after purchasing an additional 900,713 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Calix by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,698,000 after acquiring an additional 166,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Calix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,057,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 516.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 189,676 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

