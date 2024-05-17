Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Up 5%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price rose 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.31. Approximately 1,535,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,876,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Up 6.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after acquiring an additional 428,310 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 40.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after buying an additional 250,115 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.