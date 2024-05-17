Cameco (TSE:CCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.60

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$72.60 and last traded at C$72.05, with a volume of 615986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.84.

CCO has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm has a market cap of C$31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 132.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total value of C$675,478.41. In other news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total value of C$816,899.10. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41. Insiders have sold 198,694 shares of company stock worth $13,197,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

