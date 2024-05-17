Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $55.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Docebo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of DCBO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. 15,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.05 and a beta of 1.64. Docebo has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Docebo by 56.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Docebo by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 58,319 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Docebo during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter worth $1,076,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

