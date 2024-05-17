Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Target Price to $56.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $2,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,439,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,627. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 326,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,750,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,113,000 after purchasing an additional 162,820 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Articles

