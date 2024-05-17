Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Target Price to $18.00

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Ocuphire Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocuphire Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 64,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,056. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.39. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). Ocuphire Pharma had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 59.44%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Magrath acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,100 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 75.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 368,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

