Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday.

GOOS traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.07. 390,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$13.61 and a 12-month high of C$30.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.02. The company has a market cap of C$829.96 million, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

