Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.0% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.2% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 87,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.94. 97,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,858. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.10.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

