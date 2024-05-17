Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) vs. Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Financial Review

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $30.25 billion 2.69 $6.10 billion $5.02 15.09 Amplify Energy $307.60 million 0.79 $392.75 million $0.73 8.38

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

74.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Canadian Natural Resources and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 5 2 0 2.29 Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.03%. Amplify Energy has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 60.68%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Canadian Natural Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 18.21% 20.58% 10.69% Amplify Energy 10.06% 8.29% 4.25%

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Amplify Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company's midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.