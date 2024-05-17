Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 2,790,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 206.6 days.
Canadian Tire Stock Down 1.1 %
CDNAF traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,763. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average of $102.79. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $91.50 and a 1 year high of $143.80.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
