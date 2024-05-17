Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.00 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

