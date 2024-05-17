Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.00 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canoe EIT Income Fund
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Baidu Stock Earnings Prove Ray Dalio Right about China?
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Reasons Nvidia is on The Verge of a 4 Digit Stock Price
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.