Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at R. F. Lafferty

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GOEV. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Get Canoo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canoo

Canoo Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of GOEV stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,961. Canoo has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canoo by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 729,236 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Canoo by 20.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Canoo by 36.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.