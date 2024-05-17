Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.23 EPS

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23), Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS.

Canoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOEV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,696. Canoo has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOEV. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

