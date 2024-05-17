Capital Southwest Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Capital Southwest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.
Capital Southwest Price Performance
Shares of CSWC stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.19.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
