Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after buying an additional 163,747 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,497,000 after buying an additional 63,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.1 %

NBIX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.07. 149,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,494. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.67.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $1,085,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,664 shares of company stock worth $26,877,417. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

