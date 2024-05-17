Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 5,408 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after purchasing an additional 397,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. 533,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

