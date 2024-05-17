Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 8,754 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,485,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,716,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.