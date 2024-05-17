Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 108.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 2,502.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 11,377,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,930,273. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

