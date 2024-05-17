Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $201,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Alphabet stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.98. 7,939,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,189,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $177.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.