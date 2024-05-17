Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.09. 293,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,610. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.14.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

