Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,312,971 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312,971 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 856,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,896. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,765 shares of company stock worth $745,822 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. HSBC lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

