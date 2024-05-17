Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 283 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tesla by 34.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,032,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,457,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,230,266. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

