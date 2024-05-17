Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes $264,000 Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NewMarket Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NEU traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $550.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,337. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $389.18 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.51.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

