Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, Director Morris J. Huey II acquired 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,990 shares of company stock worth $125,141 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,054,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 492.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 359,858 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 770.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 247,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $1,158,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

