Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CAPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.68% and a negative net margin of 89.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.