Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Clifford Sosin Acquires 3,746 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 3,746 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,676.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,119,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Clifford Sosin acquired 225,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $1,964,250.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Clifford Sosin bought 350,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $4,690,000.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Clifford Sosin bought 311,715 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $4,273,612.65.

Cardlytics Price Performance

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $2,029,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

