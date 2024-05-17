Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.9 %

CCL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,298,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,487,393. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.