Carter’s, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Carter’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carter’s has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

CRI stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.66. 749,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,973. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $88.03.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

