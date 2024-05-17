Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $7,206,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,497,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,949,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $116.91. 779,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $129.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $55,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Carvana by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $8,285,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

