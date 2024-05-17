Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $7,206,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,497,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,949,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Carvana Stock Performance
NYSE CVNA traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $116.91. 779,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $129.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Carvana
Institutional Trading of Carvana
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $55,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Carvana by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $8,285,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.