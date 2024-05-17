Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at HC Wainwright

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 6.3 %

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of -0.38.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.