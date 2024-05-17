Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.46.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $55.23 on Monday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Catalent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

