Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.14% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $69,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,119,000 after buying an additional 749,370 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,138,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 280.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 246,622 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,013,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,613,000 after buying an additional 150,331 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

