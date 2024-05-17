Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cellectis Stock Performance

CLLS opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 99.88% and a negative net margin of 1,087.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

About Cellectis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis S.A. ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

