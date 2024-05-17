Celo Dollar Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $36.21 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,218,062 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Dollar (cUSD) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, providing stability and usability within the Celo blockchain ecosystem. It functions as a reliable medium of exchange and a tool for decentralized financial applications, especially beneficial in regions with volatile local currencies. The Celo Foundation, with a team skilled in technology, finance, and social initiatives, spearheads the project, focusing on financial inclusivity and leveraging blockchain for social good.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

