Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$10.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on CG. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Price Performance

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CG stock opened at C$9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$9.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.76.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.7145148 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -53.85%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

