Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CG. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.97.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CG stock opened at C$9.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.76. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$9.53. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.

Insider Activity at Centerra Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.85%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.