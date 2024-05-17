Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

CGAU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 120,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.94. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

