Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) CFO Sells $1,199,400.00 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTGet Free Report) CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $1,199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.72. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CENT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

