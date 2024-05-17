Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Chris OShea purchased 2,785,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £4,011,295.68 ($5,038,050.34).

Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Chris OShea acquired 114 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £149.34 ($187.57).

Centrica Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CNA stock traded down GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 144.55 ($1.82). 21,210,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,541,156. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 112.25 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.18). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNA. UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 170 ($2.14) in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 156 ($1.96).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

