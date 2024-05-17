Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Chris OShea purchased 2,785,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £4,011,295.68 ($5,038,050.34).
Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Chris OShea acquired 114 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £149.34 ($187.57).
Centrica Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of CNA stock traded down GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 144.55 ($1.82). 21,210,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,541,156. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 112.25 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.18). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNA
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.