Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTRI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Centuri in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Get Centuri alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CTRI

Centuri Trading Up 3.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Centuri

Shares of CTRI opened at $25.94 on Monday. Centuri has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

In other Centuri news, CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centuri news, CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Dill bought 5,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,250 shares of company stock worth $740,250.

Centuri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.