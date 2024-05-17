Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTRI. Bank of America began coverage on Centuri in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centuri has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE CTRI opened at $25.94 on Monday. Centuri has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

In other news, Director Julie Dill bought 5,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centuri news, CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $740,250 in the last quarter.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

