CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Update

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CF stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $76.22. 1,266,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,023. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

